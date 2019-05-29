|
|
Georgeann R. Beaudet
Mesa - March 7, 1943 - May 24, 2019
Georgeann R. Beaudet earned her wings on May 24th, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a devoted and loving wife to Edward Beaudet Sr for 55 years. Survivors include Edward Jr, Rachel, Cyd-Marie and Marcel. Sisters include Marlene Sheppard, Roberta Mason, sister-in-laws Frances Knell and Connie Richardson. Three beautiful grandchildren Taj, Francesca, Cash and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on May 30th, 2019 at 10am at Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery at 7900 E Main St, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019