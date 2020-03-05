|
|
Georgeta Munteanu
Georgeta Munteanu,81,of El Mirage,AZ passed on March 2,2020. Georgeta was born May 30,1938 in Galati,Romania. Georgeta is survived by daughters Dobrita, Mirela and Stefaine and Yusef her only grandson. She is joining her husband Peter, her mother Catinca and her son Marius in the heavenly world. Georgeta was well loved and respected wherever she went. She made a memory of kindness, good will and generosity. Her family will miss her always! A Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6 at 10:30am @ St. John The Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 3749 W. Behrend Dr., Glendale, AZ. Burial at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020