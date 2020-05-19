Georgia Ann Howley
1943 - 2020
Georgia Ann Howley

Georgia Ann Howley, born January 06, 1943, was called home Wednesday, May 13, 2020. There to meet her were her Grandmother (Big Mama) Hattie Gunner, Father and Mother George and Ellen Bailey, Sister Hattie New, Aunt Elsie Webb and Cousin Lorene Wiley. Left to carry on her traditions are her Daughter Kimberly (Corey) Mustard. Her legacy will continue through her 5 Grandchildren, Wyatt Peterson, Joshua, Ruth, Abigail and Samuel Mustard.

After employment with Boeing for 38 years, Georgia retired to spend more time with her family and friends. Known for her vibrant personality and zest for life, she will be missed by all.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Life Community Church at 10:30 a.m. in Gilbert-717 W Ray Road, Gilbert.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Life Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
