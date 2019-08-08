|
Georgia Della Barioni
Peoria - Georgia Della Barioni was born March 22, 1950 in Merced, CA at Castle Air Force Base. Georgia lost her mom at the age of 8. Raised by her military father and her only sister, Georgia had an interesting Air Force brat childhood. Georgia attended college in Massachusetts and started her career in Juvenile Child Advocacy. At the age of 28, she began what would become her life's passion in the Nuclear Staffing Industry in Braintree, MA. With her refreshing honesty and amazing sales skills, she moved up quickly and was promoted to a position in New Orleans. Eventually landing in Phoenix, AZ, Georgia bought out her contracts in a bold takeover. G.D. Barri & Associates was born out of her blood, sweat, and sheer determination. Georgia became a female pioneer in the Nuclear and Petrochemical industry winning major staffing contracts at some of the toughest facilities in the US like Rocky Flats and Savannah River. During her illustrious career, she took an unexpected trip with a girlfriend to Aspen and ended up meeting the love of her life, Robert Gehrig (Bob), an Australia native. It was love at first site, and their whirlwind romance turned into a 33-year marriage. Bob and Georgia were the perfect match (crazy, unique, and one of a kind). Georgia passed quickly on August 3, 2019 in her home in Prescott. She is survived by her husband, Robert Gehrig, her only sister, Susanne Demers, Mother in Law, Eileen Gehrig, Brother in Laws Chris Gehrig and Andrew Gehrig, her nephews, Rich Demers, Bill Demers, Adam Gehrig, her nieces, Pauline Sullinger and Ashley Gehrig, her grandnephews Scott and Kyle Demers and Cody Franklin, and lifetime associates Alexandria Dorsey and Rick Duff as well as countless friends and colleagues. Heaven gained an angel the likes of which they have never seen. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Menke Funeral Home located at 12420 N 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ 85351, on Saturday, August 10th at 1pm. Reception to follow at 22202 N. 87th Ave., Peoria. Please no flowers, send donations in Georgia's memory to the Humane Society or any veteran cause as she was passionate about both.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 8, 2019