Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bunker's Garden Chapel
33 N Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
230 N Val Vista Dr
Gilbert, AZ
Georgia Marie Daniel


1931 - 2020
Georgia Marie Daniel Obituary
Georgia Marie Daniel

Georgia Marie Daniel, 88, born Aug. 31, 1931, in Glendale, AZ, to George Arthur Dixon and Effie Elizabeth Brogden, was called home to our Heavenly Father on Wed., Jan. 29, 2020.

She was raised in Glendale and Phoenix, AZ. During high school, she was in the ROTC and advanced to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Her life of service to all her friends and family is an example to all. She served as a CTR Teacher for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 25 years, having an impact on countless children.

She is preceded in death by her eternal sweetheart of 64 years Charles Owen, her son Roy (Deanna), her granddaughter Jennifer, and great-granddaughter Quinn. Her legacy will live on through her remaining sons, Gene (Julie), and David (Lawanna); 15 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Viewing: Fri., Feb. 7, 6-8 PM at Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 N Centennial Way, Mesa. Funeral: Sat., Feb. 8, 10 AM, 230 N Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, with viewing at 9 AM. More information at :

www.bunkercares.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
