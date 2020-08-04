1/1
Georgia (Turetsky) Sparks
Georgia (Turetsky) Sparks

Georgia Ann Sparks, 65, passed away July 16, 2020 at her home in Prescott surrounded by family. Born in Phoenix, she attended Maryvale High School, was a devoted wife and mother, talented entrepreneur, gifted writer and author publishing three inspirational children's books.

Preceded in death by her parents Sam and Connie, and brother, Burleigh Turetsky. Survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Bruce; children: Stephanie (Dominic) Menei; Joshua (Nicole) Hargan; James (Rachael) Hargan; Laura (Stephen) Hutchison; six grandchildren; stepchildren: Kelly (Steve) Girvin; Autumn Sparks (Carmen DeCouto); four step grandchildren; siblings: Andriana Henson, Ted Turetsky, Pam Lemons; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Services were held at Valley of the Sun Mortuary, Chandler.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
4808959232
