Georgia (Turetsky) Sparks



Georgia Ann Sparks, 65, passed away July 16, 2020 at her home in Prescott surrounded by family. Born in Phoenix, she attended Maryvale High School, was a devoted wife and mother, talented entrepreneur, gifted writer and author publishing three inspirational children's books.



Preceded in death by her parents Sam and Connie, and brother, Burleigh Turetsky. Survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Bruce; children: Stephanie (Dominic) Menei; Joshua (Nicole) Hargan; James (Rachael) Hargan; Laura (Stephen) Hutchison; six grandchildren; stepchildren: Kelly (Steve) Girvin; Autumn Sparks (Carmen DeCouto); four step grandchildren; siblings: Andriana Henson, Ted Turetsky, Pam Lemons; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Services were held at Valley of the Sun Mortuary, Chandler.









