Georgiann Townsend



- - Georgie was born on April 9, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA, the second of four daughters to George and Ann Klotz. Georgie passed away on February 14, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She moved to Phoenix in 1951 and graduated from Central High School in 1964. She met her future husband, J.B. Townsend on her 21st birthday. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They had two children, Kathy and William and also raised two nieces, Lori and Kori. They gave Georgie and Jim 8 wonderful grandchildren. She was a wonderful, loving wife and mother and a friend to all who met her. The family would like to thank RN Kammy Litzer and the rest of the staff at Banner Home Care and Hospice for their kindness during these last few months. Also, a special thank you to Nakisha Diles, Georgie's friend and caretaker the last year. In lieu of flowers, donations to . Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary