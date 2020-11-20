Gerald Adams, Jr.



Gerald Edward "Jerry" Adams, Jr., died November 11, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was 56. Jerry was born in Laguna Beach, California on April 5, 1964 to Gerald Edward and Joann N. (Spears) Adams.



Jerry graduated from Sabino High School's Class of '82 in Tucson, Arizona. On December 7, 1985, he married Michelle F. Gatliff in Mesa, Arizona. They were looking forward to celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary next month. Family meant everything to Jerry, and he learned the value of hard work from his parents. He then taught his own boys how to work by his example. He was so proud of them and had a profound love for his grandchildren that was just as great.



He worked for the Tempe Police Department in various capacities including motorcycle policeman, vise and narcotics undercover officer, S.W.A.T. and retired, in 2006, as a homicide detective. Following a brief, 6-month retirement he was rehired, and spent another 7 years in service to the Tempe Police Department. In 2013, after his 2nd retirement from the Tempe Police Department, he began working for the Maricopa County Attorney as an investigator. In 2016, Jerry suffered a massive stroke that incapacitated him severely. Over the past few years, he has appreciated the love and support of his community of friends, colleagues and family, as they have helped him through the most difficult times of his life.



Survivors include his parents; wife, Michelle Adams; sons, Brock (Kristy) Adams, Colton (Kchellsea) Adams; grandsons, Trey, Cory, Cole, Rhett and granddaughter, Tylir. Jerry is also survived by his brother: Zary (Kim) Adams.



Services to be at a later date.



Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.









