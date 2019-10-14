|
Gerald Anchor
Scottsdale - Gerald Anchor, 86, passed away October 10, 2019. Raised in Detroit, MI he graduated Central High and University of Southern California. Gerry obtained a law degree from Hastings College of Law. He was a successful businessman and retired real estate attorney. He loved and excelled at many sports and was a strong advocate for Israel. Gerry is survived by 2 sons. Donations in his honor can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019