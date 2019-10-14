Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Anchor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Anchor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Anchor Obituary
Gerald Anchor

Scottsdale - Gerald Anchor, 86, passed away October 10, 2019. Raised in Detroit, MI he graduated Central High and University of Southern California. Gerry obtained a law degree from Hastings College of Law. He was a successful businessman and retired real estate attorney. He loved and excelled at many sports and was a strong advocate for Israel. Gerry is survived by 2 sons. Donations in his honor can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now