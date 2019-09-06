|
Gerald Eber Graham (Jerry)
- - Gerald Eber Graham (Jerry) passed away August 23 2019 with his daughters by his side. Jerry was born in Rifle Colorado. He was married for 53 years to Eleanor Ann Graham. Jerry is survived by his twin sister Geraldine Graham, daughter Sherri Araki, sons Michael and Brett along with spouses Randall Araki, Deborah Graham and Julie Graham. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Andrew, Julianna, Kimberlee, Natalee and many neices and nephews. Services will be held at Maraposa Gardens Friday September 6th 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019