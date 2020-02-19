Resources
Gerald Elliot McLarty

February 18, 1943 to February 9, 2020

Gerald "Gerry" McLarty was born in Glendale, CA and raised in La Crescenta and La Canada, CA. He graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena, CA, attended Pasadena City College and subsequently worked for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada. Later he was the ship's engineer on one of Scientology's seafaring vessels, followed by a move to Arizona where he was self-employed as a computer tech and inventor, with his forte in electromagnetic energy devices. Gerry passed away fifteen days after his almost 100 year old mother passed away in Florida. Gerry leaves behind his sister Jan McLarty, sister-in-law Karen McLarty, niece Sara McLarty, nephew Dustin McLarty with wife Sasha and great niece Amelia. His youngest brother Brent McLarty predeceased him in 2011 when hit by a vehicle on his early morning bike ride. Gerry is also survived by a cousins Lindsey Schnelle White, Lee and Jeffrey Schnelle, and David and Vard Whittick. A memorial website is at https://www.forevermissed.com/gerald-elliot-mclarty
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
