|
|
Gerald F. Auditor
Born 12/5/1953 to Guenther & Olivia (Barbour) Auditor of Pennsylvania, passed away 10/30/2019, surrounded by family, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his children Jerry & his wife Nichole Rash, Charles & his wife Kim Rash, Leonard Rash, Nathaniel Auditor, step-daughter Hannah Brian & four grandchildren, Olivia, Julian, Braxton and Blake . He is also survived by close family friends "Mom Joyce" & "Pop Gary" Holtzapple.
Gerry served in the Army for 15 years & then had a career in IT before retiring to pursue his hobbies. His family & friends knew how proud he was of his own unique kind of style. He loved his dogs, reading sci-fi & fantasy novels & being a Scrabble shark! Gerry was an avid bowler & participated in 3 bowling leagues where he formed many strong friendships that stood by him & Lisa through his illness. His bowling technique was well known as the "Gerry Kerry" by his friends.
Gerry will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in a private service. There will be two Celebrations of Life held at AMF Peoria Lanes, hosted by his many friends. The first will be Wednesday, November 13th, at 6:00 pm & the second will be Thursday November 14th, at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019