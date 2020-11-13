1/1
Gerald H. (Jerry) Heuett Sr.
Gerald (Jerry) H. Heuett, Sr.

Phoenix - Gerald (Jerry) Heuett, Sr. died peacefully on October 19, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by his childhood friend and wife of 64 years, Joyce Casey Heuett, with whom he shared a full, rich life bound by family and friends.

Jerry is also survived by son Jerry Heuett, Jr. (Yuli) of Jakarta, Indonesia, daughter Jennifer Emerson (Dale) of Phoenix, brother Arlen (Pat) Heuett of Pinetop, grandchildren Brian Heuett, Tanya Bartley, Dhimas Adrian, Dean and Kate Maniuszko, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Jerry worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for 36 years. He served in the US Coast Guard Reserves and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Elks Club. Jerry and Joyce traveled throughout the US and world, visiting more than 20 countries over the years. He was deeply devoted to Joyce, his family, and the ASU Sun Devils. He will be fondly remembered for his character, patience, tenacity, work ethic and unique sense of humor.

No services will be held at this time. Donations may be made in Jerry's name to Hospice of the Valley in thanks for their compassionate support over the last year.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
