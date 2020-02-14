|
|
Gerald Henry Petznick
Gerald Henry Petznick was born in St. Joseph, Michigan in 1931 to Henry and Helen Petznick. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mathews in Benton Harbor. Gerald joined the Army in 1948, serving in the 101st Division for four years and was stationed in Germany as a Staff Sargent. He went to work at Torrington, in South Bend, Indiana, Studebaker and then at Bendix Corp. In 1953, he married Pauline Derin. They lived in Benton Harbor, Michigan and then moved to Dowagiac, Michigan and he worked at Sealed Power Corp. He joined the Society of Die Casting in 1962 and was a Chapter Director for SDCE'S Southwestern Michigan Chapter. Gerald took courses at Southwestern Michigan University and Western Michigan University and became a Manufacturing Engineer in 1985. He also served on the Societies Technical council as Chairman. He was also a longtime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, where he served as Secretary and President. He received many awards. He retired as Plant Manager in 1993. Gerald and his wife Pauline retired to Sun City West, Arizona. They became members of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Gerald is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Pauline, a brother-in-law Frank, and nieces and nephews and a lot of dear friends. Visitation will be at 10:30am with funeral starting at 11am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sunland Mortuary in Sun City. To leave condolences, please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020