Gerald J. Frederiksen
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald J. Frederiksen

Jerry was born on February 11, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and went to be with the Lord on Nov 23, 2019. Jerry joined the Navy after high school, did his Naval training in San Diego, and served on the U.S.S. Hornet.

Jerry married his wife Joan (Kordus) on Oct 7, 1961, in Wisconsin. He cherished working at Allen-Bradley and always talked about the Company's clock tower which has one of the largest four-faced clocks in the world. In Aug 1973, Jerry and Joan left the cold weather of Wisconsin and headed to Scottsdale, AZ. Jerry was a salesman at heart and worked at Saguaro Properties. Jerry and Joan owned and operated Bellview Pet Resort and had many wonderful clients over the years.

Jerry enjoyed being the official mashed potato "masher" at Thanksgiving and looked forward to eating apple pie. He loved chocolate chip cookies. He had a passion for real Frozen Custard. His favorite was from Leon's in Milwaukee. Over the years, he tried every frozen custard stand in AZ. When the box arrived from Wisconsin's own Quality Candy at Holiday time, we all knew it was his favorite confection - Fairy Food!

Jerry is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Jeannine Nelson (Alan), son Jonathan Michael (Shaanette) and 4 granddaughters Brittany, Emily and Hailey Nelson, and McKenna Frederiksen.

Family and friends of Jerry are celebrating his life at a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 am. 11300 N. 64th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved