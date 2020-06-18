Gerald J. Frederiksen



Jerry was born on February 11, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and went to be with the Lord on Nov 23, 2019. Jerry joined the Navy after high school, did his Naval training in San Diego, and served on the U.S.S. Hornet.



Jerry married his wife Joan (Kordus) on Oct 7, 1961, in Wisconsin. He cherished working at Allen-Bradley and always talked about the Company's clock tower which has one of the largest four-faced clocks in the world. In Aug 1973, Jerry and Joan left the cold weather of Wisconsin and headed to Scottsdale, AZ. Jerry was a salesman at heart and worked at Saguaro Properties. Jerry and Joan owned and operated Bellview Pet Resort and had many wonderful clients over the years.



Jerry enjoyed being the official mashed potato "masher" at Thanksgiving and looked forward to eating apple pie. He loved chocolate chip cookies. He had a passion for real Frozen Custard. His favorite was from Leon's in Milwaukee. Over the years, he tried every frozen custard stand in AZ. When the box arrived from Wisconsin's own Quality Candy at Holiday time, we all knew it was his favorite confection - Fairy Food!



Jerry is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Jeannine Nelson (Alan), son Jonathan Michael (Shaanette) and 4 granddaughters Brittany, Emily and Hailey Nelson, and McKenna Frederiksen.



Family and friends of Jerry are celebrating his life at a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 am. 11300 N. 64th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.









