Gerald J. O'Neill
Phoenix - Gerald J. O'Neill, formerly of Buffalo NY, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, PA. Entered into rest on December 10, 2019; son of the late John and Mary (nee Shea) O'Neill; brother of the late Michael (late Kathleen) Ryan, of Pendleton, NY; late John (late Winifred), of Tonawanda, NY, late Dennis (late Aurora), of Buffalo, NY, late Helen (late Max) Putz, of Port Jervis, NY, late Margaret (late Joesph) Cernuto, of Glendale, CA, late Mary (late Albert) Sonnelitter, and late William; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were held by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday and Friday, from 2-4 and 5-7 PM. Prayers, Saturday morning at 8:45 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial, from Our Lady of Victory Basilica, at 9:15 AM. Mr O'Neill was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019