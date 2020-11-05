Gerald J. Ricke



Gerald J. Ricke passed away on October 23, 2020 of natural causes, he was 80 years young. He is survived by his brother Mike, wife Cary, daughters Donna and Tammy, son Jeremy, and stepdaughter Jessica. He has 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Celebration of his life will be November, 21, 2020 from 12pm to 4pm at his home 2440 E Sherry Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140.



Please bring your favorite stories if attending.



Also, instead of sending flowers please send donations to your local FFA in his honor.









