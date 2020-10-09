Gerald James "Jerry" Smith



Mesa - Age 85, passed away at home in Mesa, Arizona on September 27, 2020.



Jerry was born in Darwin, Minnesota to Ercell and Evangeline Paul and graduated from Dassel High School. He proudly served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. He met and married Jeannine Swanson shortly thereafter and they lived first in Brooklyn Park and then Elk River until the winters became too cold. Jerry started his career in advertising and insurance, then in construction and land development, working until the last week of his life. He loved to fish, hunt, travel, and meet people. He always enjoyed a good meal. He loved his family and never missed an opportunity to appreciate God's servants. He is survived by his wife, Jeannine; his children Doug Smith, Deb and Tom Miller, Bob and Rita Smith, Kim and Rick Yeatts; his grandchildren Benjamin Miller, Jessica Peterson, Shanna Ghizoni, Jennifer Gjelhaug, Melissa Smith, Kayleen Bengtson; and 9 great-grandchildren; sisters Louella Williams and Mary Knutson.



In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to Savior Hospice & Palliative Care, 4530 E Shea Blvd, Ste 160 Phoenix, AZ 85028. A private service will be held at Orono Cemetery in Elk River, MN in November, 2020.









