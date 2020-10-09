1/1
Gerald James "Jerry" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald James "Jerry" Smith

Mesa - Age 85, passed away at home in Mesa, Arizona on September 27, 2020.

Jerry was born in Darwin, Minnesota to Ercell and Evangeline Paul and graduated from Dassel High School. He proudly served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. He met and married Jeannine Swanson shortly thereafter and they lived first in Brooklyn Park and then Elk River until the winters became too cold. Jerry started his career in advertising and insurance, then in construction and land development, working until the last week of his life. He loved to fish, hunt, travel, and meet people. He always enjoyed a good meal. He loved his family and never missed an opportunity to appreciate God's servants. He is survived by his wife, Jeannine; his children Doug Smith, Deb and Tom Miller, Bob and Rita Smith, Kim and Rick Yeatts; his grandchildren Benjamin Miller, Jessica Peterson, Shanna Ghizoni, Jennifer Gjelhaug, Melissa Smith, Kayleen Bengtson; and 9 great-grandchildren; sisters Louella Williams and Mary Knutson.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to Savior Hospice & Palliative Care, 4530 E Shea Blvd, Ste 160 Phoenix, AZ 85028. A private service will be held at Orono Cemetery in Elk River, MN in November, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved