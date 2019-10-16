Services
Phoenix - Gerald Johnson "Jerry", 85, passed away surrounded by his family on October 14, 2019. Gerald is survived by his children Jeff Johnson, Cyndi Bodinet, Sherry Courtland and Jerrie Hughes; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park. Visitation at 4:00 pm with a funeral service at 5:00 pm. 6500 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
