|
|
Gerald Martin Huffman, Sr.
Fountain Hills - Gerald Martin Huffman, Sr., 96, of Fountain Hills, AZ, Retired US Navy Commander (1942-1967) passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 in his home with his wife, Judith, by his side.
Gerry was born in Higginsville, Missouri. He attended Central Methodist University from 1940-1942 and joined the US Navy in June 1942 after testing at the Naval Aviation Cadet Selection Board. After earning his wings, he knew he had found his truth and his passion in becoming a fighter pilot.
Commander Huffman's military career spanned 25 years. He served in WWII, the Korean War and the Viet Nam War. While in the Pacific Theater during WWII, he flew many missions off the USS Bennington, ultimately receiving the Navy Cross for his extraordinary heroism against Japanese forces in the Japanese Inland Sea March 19, 1945. Additionally he was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, eight Air Medals and many other lesser accolades. In 2015 he served as Grand Marshall for the Phoenix Veteran's Day Parade and was flown to Washington DC by Honor Flight Arizona with fellow WWII veterans to visit their memorials.
As the beloved husband of Judith, he is survived by children Fray, Gerald Jr., Bruce, Carrie Turner, Paul and wife Kelly, Hurley West and husband Robert, Nancy Rowland, nephew David Ruyle and wife Bonnie, and several grandchildren, great-nephews and great-nieces. He is predeceased by daughter Lisa. He is the stepfather of Molli Hanson. Gerald was one of the elite members of the "Legion of Valor of the United States of America, Inc." and is a Life Member of VFW Post 7507.
A Funeral Service will be held at Messinger Mortuary located at 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, on Monday June 24, 2019 at 5:30 PM with a public viewing from 5:00 to 5:30 PM. Internment will take place on a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association of Arizona (www.alsaz.org) and Honor Flight Arizona (www.honorflightaz.org.).
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019