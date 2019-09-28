Services
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
National Memorial Cemetery
23029 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix - Born in Fort Wayne, IN, he moved with his family to Phoenix, AZ in 1957. Son of the late Al & Jean Moore, Gerry graduated from Arcadia High School in 1970. Following in his Dad's footsteps, Gerry was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps.

His working career involved sales, landscaping and other areas of self employment. He was both interested and gifted in mechanical and paralegal areas, and would volunteer his time to help others. He enjoyed watching movies and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his sister Vicki, brother-in-law Jim, nieces Christine, Melissa and Diane, nephew Paul, and several close friends who will all miss him. Services, with military honors, will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ at 10:30am on October 11, 2019
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 28, 2019
