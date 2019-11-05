|
Gerald Eugene Molumby
Gerry Molumby was 83 when he passed away peacefully on October 28th, 2019. He was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona on February 10th, 1936. Being a lifelong resident, he attended all grade levels in Phoenix and was an excellent goal kicker and end position for the North High Mustangs 1954 State Champions. Gerry held various jobs throughout his career and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Mae Fox. Together they had 3 children. Gerry is survived by his children Michael and Patrick, his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jerilyn and first wife, Dorothy, and former wife, Dora.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019