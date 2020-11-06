Gerald Nicholas Tirozzi
Scottsdale - Gerald Nicholas Tirozzi, age 83, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born in New Haven, CT to Gerald and Rose Tirozzi.
Gerry was considered a national voice in education and was a champion of educational equity and excellence for all students. He dedicated over 50 years of his life to education. His impressive list of educational positions included Teacher, Principal, Superintendent of schools in New Haven, CT, Connecticut Commissioner of Education, President of Wheelock College in Boston, Professor, Author, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Executive Director of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He retired in 2012 but continued writing articles and opinion editorials on education. His book "Stop the School Bus: Getting Education Reform on Track" was published in 2013.
Gerry's expertise was often sought after, and he served on many prestigious boards, tasks forces, and commissions. He was serving on the North Shore Animal League in NY in recent years.
His public service was recognized at the local, state, national, and international levels. He received many awards and accolades over his long career. He was proud of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and being bestowed the Rank of Commendatore by the Italian Embassy.
Gerry's legacy in education will be felt for many years to come. He was a leader, mentor, and friend to many people who considered themselves lucky to have worked with him over the five decades.
Gerry was predeceased by son Todd and brother Steve. He is survived by his wife Sharman, son Jeffrey (Kim), daughter-in-law Allison, brother Nick (Linda), stepchildren Revan Rottach (Tim), Mac McKinnon (Paula), grandchildren Kayla, Jason, Jack, James and Will, and cousins, nieces and nephews. "Poppy" was greatly loved by his grandchildren and reveled in teaching and spending time with them. He loved family gatherings.
Due to COVID concerns, a family only service is planned at St. Barnabas on the Desert with a family burial and church service in New Haven, CT, his final resting place.
Charitable contributions may be made to: Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesaz.com
) or Boys and Girls Club of New Haven (www.bgcnewhaven.org
). Please visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.