Gerald "Jerry" Rosenstein, 85. Husband of Delores, nee Paul; cherished father of Mark (Kathy), Steven (Trinh), Elin (James) Lonergan. Grandfather to 10 and great-grandfather to 13. Lifelong devoted Chicago sports fan especially the Bulls, Cubs, Bears & the DePaul Blue Demons. Jerry would never want to put anyone's health at risk during this global health crisis, therefore, the family has made the difficult decision to ask for a private graveside service and will not be holding Shiva. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's name can be made to The .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
