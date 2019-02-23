|
Gerald Wacker
Phoenix - Gerald Wacker of Phoenix passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 76. Jerry was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on December 27, 1942, the son of Carl and Gertrude Wacker. He attended San Francisco State University, graduating with a degree in finance in 1966. He is a Vietnam era veteran having served in the US Army. He moved to Phoenix and worked in the commercial banking profession for 34 years. He served as Vice President for First Interstate Bank of Arizona, managing various branches for 19 years and Bank of America in the Business Banking and Private Banking Divisions for 15 years. Jerry was a former President of the Scottsdale Exchange Club and served on various committees of the Scottsdale Western Arts Association. Jerry was married for eight years and divorced in 1984. His parents are deceased and he has no children, nor siblings. Jerry enjoyed retirement traveling. He spent the summers in Pebble Beach, California residing within walking distance to the ocean and winters at his home in Phoenix on the Stonecreek Golf Course. Burial with standard military honors will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85024 on March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 23, 2019