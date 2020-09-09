1/1
Geraldine Dorothy Barido
1922 - 2020
Geraldine Dorothy Barido

Sun City West - Geraldine Dorothy Barido, 98, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 with her children and family by her side. Geraldine was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 15, 1922 to the late Frederick & Rose Flaspoehler. She married the love of her life, Edward J. Barido Sr. in 1942. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sr., her son Edward Jr. and his wife Charlotte Ann, her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters and is survived by her sister Jean Moorman. She is also survived by her son Richard and daughters Shelah (Hercules), Judy (Ralph) and Debbie (Kevin), 12 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren & 16 Great Great Grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 13th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, located at 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria Arizona. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 14th at 11:00am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church located at 5525 W. Acoma Dr., Glendale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Premier Hospice, 11070 N. 24th Ave., Phoenix, Arizona, 85029. Visit www.HeritageFuneralChapels.com to leave condolences. Facemasks are required along with Social Distancing.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
