Mesa - Geraldine (Jerri) Dudek, Pieper Peterson, of Mesa, AZ died peacefully at the age of 88 on January 13, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1950. Fell in love and married William Pieper who preceded her death in 1997. She is survived by Brother Donovan (Lynn), Son Robert Pieper (Sheila), Daughter Barbara Murphy, Son Michael Pieper (Lisa). Nine Grandchildren plus spouses. Nineteen Great Grandchildren. Step children and spouses. She was preceded in death by Son Steven Pieper in 2014 second husband Donald Peterson in 2016 and beloved Granddaughter Shannon Johnson in 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
