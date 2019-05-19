|
Geraldine "Jerry" Emmett
Prescott - Geraldine "Jerry" Emmett, was born in Rippey, Iowa on July 18, 1914 and passed from this world April 30, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona at age 104.
Jerry moved to Gilbert, Arizona with her parents L.W. "Mick" Johnson and Winnie May Burk and older brother Saul A. Johnson in 1919. She attended public school and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1932 in the midst of the Great Depression.
While waiting tables in her family's restaurant, she met and impressed an Arizona State Teachers College (now Northern Arizona University) Recruiter from Flagstaff and received a tuition scholarship ($14.00 per semester) allowing her to attend and graduate from A.S.T.C. in 1937 with a degree in elementary education. She began her 40-year teaching career at Kayenta on the Navajo Reservation. She also taught in Seligman, Tombstone, and Scottsdale, finally settling in Phoenix at the Creighton District, primarily at Lafayette Elementary School (Larry C. Kennedy) for the next 30 years until her retirement. Evidently her teaching career made an impression on her students as over 60 former students attended her 100th birthday party to pay homage.
Jerry, a life long Democrat, campaigned for George W.P. Hunt, Arizona's First State Governor, before she could even vote. Later in life, she co-founded the Prescott Area Democratic Women's Club, and was an honorary delegate who cast Arizona's vote for democratic nominees at the 2016 Democratic Convention at age 102. For her entire life, Jerry was a member of the Church of Christ and worshipped with the Gilbert, Eastside, Phoenix and Prescott congregations.
She married Cecil J. Emmett in 1935. The marriage lasted 20 years and produced two sons, Mike and Jim Emmett. Jerry is survived by her youngest son, Jim Emmett, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation for Jerry from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Heritage Memory Mortuary at 131 Grove Avenue in Prescott. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Adult Center of Prescott at 1280 E. Rosser Street in Prescott with a reception immediately following.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Las Fuentes Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice for their kind care and service to Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry wished a donation would be made to the Jerry Emmett Education Scholarship Fund #1705 at nau.edu/giving (search 1705) to help future teachers achieve the same opportunity and fulfillment Jerry had.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Jerry's online guestbook.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019