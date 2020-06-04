Geraldine "Gerry" (Beresford) Hemphill
Geraldine "Gerry" (Beresford) Hemphill, 94, a longtime resident of Phoenix and Goodyear, Ariz., died Saturday, May 23, in Casa Grande, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Orville Lee Hemphill, her sisters and their spouses, Alice and Roy Lyon, and Betty and Jack Howell, daughter Linda Lee Hemphill, and son Steven Barry Hemphill.
She is survived by sons and their spouses, Michael and Julie Hemphill of Los Angeles, Russell and Sunny Hemphill of Wenatchee, Wash., grandchildren and their spouses, Ginger Lee and Jim Colson of Glendale, Ariz., Billy Price Jr. and Heidi Price of Peoria, Ariz., Brandie and Rick Adams of Casa Grande, Ariz., Kenneth Weaver and DeeAnna Morgan of Croswell, Mich., Lynndzee Hemphill of Albany, Ore., Andrew Hemphill of Columbia, Mo., and Nicholas and Kathryn Rizzo Hemphill of Omaha, Neb.
Great-grandchildren are Deacon Price, Cameron Sanders, Kevin Sanders, Kendale Sanders, Curtis Weaver, Meagan Weaver, Jaren Hemphill, Derrick Hemphill and Logan Hemphill-Badger.
Great-great-grandchildren are Adelyn Sanders, Gage Sanders, Finn Sanders, Emily Sanders, and Dalynn Sanders.
Geraldine Beresford was born Dec. 4, 1925, to Roy and Wilma (Sutton) Beresford in San Gabriel, Calif.
Gerry married Lee in 1944 during World War II and for most of the next 24 years they raised a family on or near military bases in California, Japan, New York, Washington state and Arizona where Lee, stationed at Luke Air Force Base, retired from the Air Force and they made the transition to civilian careers.
Gerry, like her sisters Alice and Betty, played fast-pitch softball in the 1950s and 1960s in Southern California and in Phoenix. She worked at Valley National Bank in downtown Phoenix for 18 years, retiring in 1986 as an assistant manager in the bank's trust department. In retirement, she volunteered with Goodwill Industries and then Phoenix Baptist Hospital and Medical Center's gift shop and, with dear friends and business partners, ran an annual home-based Christmas bazaar.
Services will be held at The Church at Litchfield Park and may be delayed to allow family and friends to safely gather.
Gerry in the past year had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Earlier in life, she survived breast cancer. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Compassus in Casa Grande and the caregivers and owner at Copper Sky Assisted Living, in Casa Grande.
In lieu of flowers, Gerry suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. And she suggests going to the library and finding a good book, petting a cat, enjoying a big, tasty hamburger with all the fixings, and organizing a big family gathering with lots of silly hats. And keep rooting for the Diamondbacks.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.