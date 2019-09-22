Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Glendale Memorial Cemetery
7844 N 61st Ave.
Geraldine M. Tanner


1931 - 2019
Geraldine M. Tanner Obituary
Geraldine M. Tanner

Surprise - Geraldine M. Tanner (most Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Aunt) was born in the small town of East Smethport, PA, on April 3, 1931 to Leslie W and Ida Belle Reed and passed away at 88 years old on Aug 4, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She is survived by three daughters in Arizona: Paula Mueller of Phoenix, Linda Shaffer (Eddie) of Surprise, Cindy Tanner-Plant of Overgaard, one sister, Barbara Rankin of PA, Eight grandchildren: Eddie Shaffer, Jr, Trisha Shaffer-Stanneart, Michael Mueller, Billy & Donny Tanner, Candice Tanner, Billy Plant and Catrina Malicdem, 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bill, son: Billy, granddaughers: Diana & Lori; three sisters: Dorothy, Beatrice and Wilma and one brother, Henry.

She first worked at Sylvania, in Emporium, PA from 1947-58 until moving to AZ and worked for PhoenixTransformer for 5 years until she started working for Sperry-Rand, which became Honeywell, for over 30 years as an Incoming Inspector. She was a hard-worker and enjoyed going to bingo every week, to the casino and vactioning. She was very proud of and loved her kids and grandkids. "Mom/Gram, you'll always be loved and will be greatly missed!"

Graveside Services only on Sept 27 at 10 am: Glendale Memorial Cemetery - 7844 N 61st Ave., Glendale

Celebration of Life immediately following (announced at service)
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
