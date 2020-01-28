|
|
Geraldine (Geri, Sheri) Rose Adams
Scottsdale - Geraldine (Geri, Sheri) Rose Adams, 60 years resident of Scottsdale, AZ, 80 years old, passed away Jan. 15th surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents Nicolas and Theresa Caruso. She is survived by her son Frank Adams, grandson Jacob Adams and wife Julia. Also brother Father Robert Caruso. Funeral arrangements: 2/8/2020, 10:00am, All Saints Church, 1534 N. Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85205. 480 985-7655
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020