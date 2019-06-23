Geraldine "Jerry" Simpson McCally



- - On November 9, 1914 an angel fell to earth in Texas. Jerry was born in Bigfoot, Frio County Texas to Hugh Jones and Wilberta Echols. Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother, "Nana", and "Yellow Rose of Texas" moved on to happier times and cooler climes on June 15, 2019 surrounded by 5 generations of her loving family.



She lived her young years in many locations throughout South Central Texas. Her Grandfather and Father were in the construction business primarily building roads. She liked to brag that she was driving a road grader at age 12. She was an outstanding student and debate champion. She graduated from High School in San Antonio, Texas.



She came to Chandler, Arizona in 1932 to live with her Aunt Beatrice Sinks. It was there that she began her career as a "stringer" for the Arizona Republic being paid by the word to report events in Chandler. She was very proud of her ability to use 20 words when 10 would have done the job.



She met both of her future husbands Robert E. Simpson and Raymond McCally in Chandler. She married Robert E. Simpson in 1936 and remained married until his death in an automobile accident in 1961. She later married Raymond McCally in 1977 and remained married until his death in 2003.



She served as the Secretary to the Superintendent of Roosevelt School District from 1948 until her retirement in 1978.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Lorraine Wetzel, husbands and grandson James Simpson.



She is survived by her son Roger Simpson (Shirley), Grandson Robert Simpson (Carol) of Maryland, Granddaughter Kathryn Vause (Michael) of South Carolina Grandson Stephen and his wife Carol who lovingly cared for her in their home for the last 11 years of her life.



She is also survived by 10 Great Grandchildren and 13 Great Great Grandchildren.



"Sail on Silvery Girl Sail on By"



A Memorial service will be held 1100 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at: Menke Funeral Home 12420 N. 103 Avenue, Sun City, Arizona.



The family requests that a donation be made to the Southwest Autism Center in lieu of flowers. Published in The Arizona Republic from June 23 to June 26, 2019