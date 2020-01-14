Services
New Lebanon, OH - Geraldine (Gagle) Velasco, formerly of Phoenix, AZ, and Portland IN., of New Lebanon, OH, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. Funeral Service 6:00 PM Thursday, January 16, 2019 at the Grace Brethren Church 665 Westbrook Rd., Brookville, OH. Burial services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at the Green Park Cemetery Chapel, Portland. Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH. www.rlcfc.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
