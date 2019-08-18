|
Gerard Anthony Henshaw
Phoenix - Gerard Anthony Henshaw, age 87, of Phoenix, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1932 to the late Walter Joseph and Marie Regina (Gonsalves) Henshaw in New York, NY. Gerard attended Jamaica High School graduating class of 1950 before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1951 for four years during the Korean War. In 1961 he married Margaret Mitchell until her death in 1986; then in 1987 he married Antoinette "Toni" Theresa Ryan until her death in 2017. Gerard retired after nearly thirty years of service to the New York Telephone Company. A proud veteran, he was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Gerard enjoyed the American Southwest (which he referred to as God's country), western movies, watching airplanes, and reading. He was a prolific Parcheesi player, and was friendly to the very end. Gerard is survived by his loving daughter, Annmarie Henshaw and her husband Christopher; his sons, Gerard Walter Henshaw and Robert Mitchell and his wife Mary; six sisters, Mary, Dorothy, Carol, Mildred, Catherine, and Ann; four grandchildren, Laurie, Jennifer, Robert, and Kathleen; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022 with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3801 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032 with entombment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerard's honor may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019