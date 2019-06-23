|
Gerard Berg DeMerell (Jerry)
Phoenix - Gerard Berg DeMerell (Jerry) passed away peacefully at home on Friday June 14, 2019 at the age of 84 after many years of health struggles. He was born December 17, 1934 to Samuel and Dorothy DeMerell in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the family soon moved to Lancaster, Ohio. Jerry attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960 in Texas and Korea, after which he returned to Ohio.
Jerry met his wife Teresa (Terry) McCarthy in Toledo, Ohio in the summer of 1961. They knew it was meant to be and married five months later on November 25, 1961. Daughter Beth Ann was born one year later in Toledo, just 11 days shy of her parents' first anniversary. The family moved to Lansing, Michigan where Jerry worked for Xerox. Daughter Amy Marie arrived in 1965, and the family became complete with the birth of son Daniel Gerard in 1969.
Jerry relocated his family to Jefferson City, Missouri where he and Bill Tweedie opened Tweedie's Shoe Store. Then Jerry's sales career took the family to Omaha, Nebraska. He and Terry considered Omaha a wonderful place to raise their children. After many happy years in Omaha, health concerns took Jerry and Terry to Chandler, Arizona. Jerry absolutely loved his job at the pro golf shop at the San Marcos Resort where he was the resident joke teller. He will be fondly remembered for his wit, charm, humor, and harmonica playing.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Beth (Berg), son Dan, mother Dorothy, father Samuel, brother Sam, sister Ann, and many beloved dogs. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Terry and daughter Amy of Chandler; grandchildren Grant and Megan and son-in-law Ken Berg of Chandler; grandchildren Keegan, Finnegan, and Grace DeMerell and daughter-in-law Connie DeMerell-Martinez of Portland, Oregon; and eight nieces and nephews from Ohio to California.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Chandler on Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Perfect Place Adult Day Services, 23914 S Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85248 (www.tpp-adultdaycare.org); Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Building 2 Phoenix, AZ 85014 (www.hov.org); Desert SW Chapter 340 E Palm Ln. Ste. 230 Phoenix, AZ 85004 (); or Camp Blue Spruce Dr. Dan DeMerell Memorial Fund 3519 NE 15th Ave. #225 Portland, OR 97212 (www.campbluespruce.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019