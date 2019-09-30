|
|
Gerard M. McBride
Sun City - Gerard M. McBride, 86, of Sun City, passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2019. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1956 and was honorably discharged, Gerard worked for many years in IT services, before retiring in 1986. Born in the Bronx, NY, on August 29th, 1933, Gerard volunteered in multiple non-profit organizations. His hobbies included oil painting, traveling, sketching, cooking, and photography. Predeceased by parents; Lucia and Maurice McBride, partner; Robert Kammerman, brother and sister in-law; Lawrence and Marilyn McBride, niece; Kelly Johnson. He is survived by nephews; Matthew and Dennis McBride, niece; Maureen McBride Johnson and husband; Ed Majewski, grandnephew; Dennis McBride Jr., grandnieces; Kaylee Furfey, Debbie Buckley; her spouse, John Buckley and their children, Rourke and Maverick, and many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in his memory. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. at Menke Funeral & Cremation, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Burial will follow at Sunland Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019