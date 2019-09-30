Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard M. McBride

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerard M. McBride Obituary
Gerard M. McBride

Sun City - Gerard M. McBride, 86, of Sun City, passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2019. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1956 and was honorably discharged, Gerard worked for many years in IT services, before retiring in 1986. Born in the Bronx, NY, on August 29th, 1933, Gerard volunteered in multiple non-profit organizations. His hobbies included oil painting, traveling, sketching, cooking, and photography. Predeceased by parents; Lucia and Maurice McBride, partner; Robert Kammerman, brother and sister in-law; Lawrence and Marilyn McBride, niece; Kelly Johnson. He is survived by nephews; Matthew and Dennis McBride, niece; Maureen McBride Johnson and husband; Ed Majewski, grandnephew; Dennis McBride Jr., grandnieces; Kaylee Furfey, Debbie Buckley; her spouse, John Buckley and their children, Rourke and Maverick, and many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in his memory. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. at Menke Funeral & Cremation, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Burial will follow at Sunland Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menke Funeral Home
Download Now