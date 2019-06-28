|
|
Gerard "Jerry" McBride
Scottsdale - Gerard "Jerry" McBride, 94, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 4, 2019. Jerry was born August 19, 1924 in Queens, NY. He had six brothers and two sisters. He graduated from John Adams High School in Ozone Park, NY, where he met his wife Norma. Jerry and Norma were married sixty-three years, when she passed away in 2010. Jerry served in the Army during World War II. He was awarded The Purple Heart for injuries sustained during combat in Aachen, Germany. He began working for the United States Postal Service after the War. He married Norma in July 1946. They had three children, Gregory, Stephanie and Miles. The McBrides moved to Scottsdale, AZ from Seaford, NY in 1959. Jerry delivered the mail in Scottsdale, for over thirty years. He also worked for the Scottsdale Unified School District as a custodian and cross walk attendant. In 2016, Jerry was recognized by the National Association of Letter Carriers for seventy years of membership. Jerry and Norma enjoyed vacations to Mission Bay, San Diego and Laguna Beach, California with their children. They had a second home in Oak Creek Canyon, Sedona which was their favorite destination to relax and spend time with their grandchildren. Jerry and Norma were charter parishioners of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Jerry was active in St. Maria's Men's Club and Knights of Columbus, achieving 3rd Degree Membership in the latter group. Friends and family will remember Jerry's healthy spirit, sense of humor and congeniality. He is survived by his son, Gregory, daughter Stephanie and son, Miles (Carol) and five grandchildren Courtney, Amanda, Brandon, Katie and Erin. A memorial service for Jerry was held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on June 14th. Donations can be made to The Society of St. Vincent DePaul Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 28, 2019