Gerard W. (Jerry) McCormick, Jr, 91, of Surprise, AZ, passed away June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerard W. McCormick, Sr. and Ella L. McCormick and sister Mary Ellen Punte. He was born on April 17, 1929 in Baltimore, MD. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Cleda G. McCormick , daughter Marie McCormick (Kansas City, MO); daughter Carol Winters and husband Kevin Winters (Holt, MO); daughter Nancy McCormick (Scottsdale, AZ); son Joseph McCormick (Glendale, AZ) and son Thomas McCormick and wife Andrea (Indian Land, SC). He is also survived by his brother Joseph L. McCormick and wife Carol (Parkville, MD), four grandchildren Allison Winters, Ian Winters, Ryan McCormick and Coralyn McCormick, one great-grandchild Elise Winters, as well as five nieces and nephews. Jerry graduated from Loyola College in Baltimore, MD, served in the US Air Force during the Korean War, 1st Lieutenant, and enjoyed a 30 year career as a pilot with TWA airlines, retiring in 1988. A private Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 W. Deer Valley Road Sun City West, Arizona on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00AM. Burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.