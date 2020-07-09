Gerry Richard HooperMesa - Dr. Gerry Richard Hooper, M.D. age 83, of Mesa Arizona, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family, including children and grandchildren. Dr. Hooper was a loving and generous father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an involved citizen of his community and an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.Dr. Gerry R. Hooper was born February 2, 1937, in Boise, Idaho to Melvin Cook Hooper and Zeltha Helen Clegg Hooper Rowley. He graduated from Boise Senior High School and attended the University of Utah before being accepted into the Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Hooper began his residency at Latter-Day Saints Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT and served as a Captain in the United States Army. At this time, he met and married Eva Charlotte Elsa Haase Hooper. After discharge from the Army, he continued his residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona; where his first child, Lucy Angela Hooper, was born. The following two years he continued his medical career in St. Louis, MO; the birthplace of his second child, Kirk Melvin Hooper. Dr. Hooper and his family moved back to Arizona where he worked at Maricopa County Hospital and then at Desert Samaritan Hospital where he and his partner opened up the emergency room and became the Director of Emergency Medicine. He had a long and distinguished career with Banner Health as both an Emergency Medicine Physician and an Occupational Health Physician. He continued to serve his community by training Arizona firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. During this time, the last three children were added to their growing family, son Bryan Friedrich Hooper, son Eric Gerry Hooper, and daughter Leslie Helen Hooper.The most important part of Dr. Hooper's life was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. He loved to make his grandchildren smile and was never seen without his camera in hand as the personal paparazzo for the family. His laugh, smile, and zest for life will always be fondly remembered. Dr. Hooper was an active man who enjoyed taking his family water skiing, snow skiing, three-wheeling, and enjoyed driving his motorhome everywhere. He also played the cello and, with Eva, shared that passion for music with their children and grandchildren, essentially forming their own family symphony orchestra.Dr. Hooper is survived by his five children and their families, Lucy; Kirk; Bryan (wife Michelle) and their children Jonathan (wife Amanda and son Wesley), Kaitlyn (husband Wyatt), Connor, Jenna and Alex; Eric (wife Becky) and their children Sophie, Ethan, Sam, Jesse; Leslie and her children Landon, Layna, Nathan, Jacob, Luke, and Eli; and former wife, Eva. Dr. Hooper is also survived by his siblings Sandra Ashby, Ron Hooper, Rena Blaser, and Roger Rowley along with many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be a graveside service at 9:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ.