Gertrude Ellen Maher

Gertrude Ellen Maher, Nov. 25, 1949-July 18, 2020, passed away from complications with cancer. She was 70.

Gertrude was born in Camp Stoneman, CA and moved frequently as an Army dependent. She finally settled in Iowa and had many adventures with her cousin Diana Ramer and other family members.

She attended University of Northern Iowa before her barber school in AZ. She soon opened her own shop in Elkader, Iowa and served that community for several years. Her medical situation brought her back to AZ in 2004 until now.

Gertie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marqueta Maher, infant sister Bridgette and an older brother Edward Maher Jr. (Cynthia). She is survived by her siblings: John Maher, PhD (Rose), Patrick Maher (Valerie), Timothy Maher (Kathleen), James Maher (Irma), Walter Maher (Jean), Frank Maher (Susan), and sister Colleen Cassill (Roger).

Cremation will take place in Apache Junction, AZ. A private family burial will be held at Mt. Calvary in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Donations in Gertie's memory may be made to any of the following:

American Stroke Association Stroke.org, American Cancer Society, or Mi Casa Nursing Center, Activities Office (330 S. Pinnule Circle, Mesa, AZ 85206).




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
