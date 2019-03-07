Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Church (The Casa)
5802 E. Lincoln Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale - Gertrude/Trude (Nowotny) Voss passed away March 2, 2019. Born 8-5-1923 in Lambrecht, Germany. Preceded in death by William H. Voss her husband of 56 years. Survived by Sister-in-Law Suzanne Nowotny, other family and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sat. 3-9 @ 2 PM at Our Lady of the Angels Church (The Casa) 5802 E. Lincoln Dr. Scottsdale. Internment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery, Milwaukee WI.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019
