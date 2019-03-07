|
|
Gertrude Voss
Scottsdale - Gertrude/Trude (Nowotny) Voss passed away March 2, 2019. Born 8-5-1923 in Lambrecht, Germany. Preceded in death by William H. Voss her husband of 56 years. Survived by Sister-in-Law Suzanne Nowotny, other family and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sat. 3-9 @ 2 PM at Our Lady of the Angels Church (The Casa) 5802 E. Lincoln Dr. Scottsdale. Internment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery, Milwaukee WI.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019