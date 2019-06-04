Services
Abel Funeral Services
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abel Funeral Services
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis cemetery
Phoenix - Gilbert A. Chacon of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on May 25th, 2019. He was survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Chacon. His brother David, children Bobby, Roy, Sylvia, Sophia Martha, Johnny. Along with his grandchildren and great and great great grandchildren. He was a Air-force veteran and avid golfer. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday June 4th, 2019. Prayer services will be held at Abel funeral home at 10am to noon. Burial will be at St. Francis cemetery at 1pm.
