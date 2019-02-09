Resources
Phoenix - Gilbert McCaleb passed away February 6th in the early morning, at the age of 72. Gil is survived by his brothers Jerry McCaleb and Dave (Laurie) McCaleb; sisters Kathy (Lee) Shorey and Tracy McCaleb; 5 nephews/nieces and 7 grand nephews/nieces. Born in Marin County California to the late Bruce and Evelyn McCaleb, the family moved to Phoenix when he was 5 years old. He attended St. Gregory's Elementary, Brophy College Prep and Phoenix College. As a young adult, he spent some time in Chicago, but decided he preferred the warmth of Arizona, where he worked as a truck driver for over 25 years. Gil enjoyed spending time with family by sharing holidays, taking vacations and playing board games. He was a kind, gentle and funny man. As an example of his generosity, he chose to donate his body to science for research and education. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gil's memory to animal rescue, cancer research, or veterans' organizations. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, but he will never be forgotten.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 9, 2019
