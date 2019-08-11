|
Gilbert (Gib) McKenna
Phoenix - Gilbert (Gib) McKenna, age 89, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away August 1, 2019. He was born in Renton, PA on March 3, 1930. He graduated from Plum High School in 1948 and began working at the Universal Cement Plant in Unity, PA. He was married to Dorothy (Dot) Putzlocker McKenna on October 25, 1952. Shortly after, he went into the Army and was sent overseas to serve in the Korean War. He served from Jan. 1952 to Dec. 1953. Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Michele Scott & son-in-law, Steve Scott, and their 2 children, Ashley Scott & Aaron Scott, all reside in the Phoenix area. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy McKenna (2013) and son, Scott McKenna (2012). He was a member of the 35th Infantry Association - Korea Division - Heavy Mortars - in the Army. He enjoyed time with family and friends and he will be sorely missed by all. Committal Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:30 am the National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gilbert's honor may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019