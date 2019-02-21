|
|
Gilbert O. Noriega Sr.
Goodyear - Gilbert O. Noriega, Sr, born November 8, 1946 raised in Phoenix, passed away peacefully on Friday February 15, 2019 at Hospice Palliative in Surprise. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Donna, by his children, Nicholas, Gilbert Jr., Yolanda, Angie, Gabriel and Christina, sisters Gloria Reynolds, Lilian Gonzales, brothers Ruben and Richard, grandchildren Olivia, Jacob and Katherine and great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Crystal Rose Funeral Home on Thursday February 21st from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a remembrance service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gilberts name to Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org/donate.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 21, 2019