Gina Gualtieri Burson
Gina Gualtieri Burson went to her eternal reward on March 14, at the age of 91. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Ermingardo and Caterina Gualtieri. In 1945 she met the love of her life, George Burson and they were married 5 years later in 1950. Together they had 3 sons. She worked as a Kindergarten teacher for many years, followed by a career working in hospitals in the medical records department and at 70 went to school to become a certified nursing assistant. Despite her career accomplishments what mattered most to her was being a loving wife, mother an grandmother. She is survived by her 3 sons and their spouses George and David, Kevin and Karen, Wayne and Jeanne, and her grandsons Kevin, Kyle and his wife Lacey.
Arrangements are being handled by Wyman Cremation & Burial Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020