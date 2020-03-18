Services
Wyman Cremation & Burial Chapel
115 S. Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
(480) 668-2898
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Burson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Gualtieri Burson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Gualtieri Burson Obituary
Gina Gualtieri Burson

Gina Gualtieri Burson went to her eternal reward on March 14, at the age of 91. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Ermingardo and Caterina Gualtieri. In 1945 she met the love of her life, George Burson and they were married 5 years later in 1950. Together they had 3 sons. She worked as a Kindergarten teacher for many years, followed by a career working in hospitals in the medical records department and at 70 went to school to become a certified nursing assistant. Despite her career accomplishments what mattered most to her was being a loving wife, mother an grandmother. She is survived by her 3 sons and their spouses George and David, Kevin and Karen, Wayne and Jeanne, and her grandsons Kevin, Kyle and his wife Lacey.

Arrangements are being handled by Wyman Cremation & Burial Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -