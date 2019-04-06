|
|
Gina Whaley
Glendale - Gina Whaley, 62, of Glendale, AZ passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born November 14, 1956 to Dr. George and Patty Borgo, she attended Orangewood Elementary and graduated from Washington High School in 1974. Immediately after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Lynn Whaley.
After a stint in the Army, they returned to Phoenix and in 1982 Gina graduated from The Dental Hygiene program at Phoenix College. Dedicated to her patients, she practiced for 35 years.
Faith, Family, and Fitness were her passions. A devoted wife and mother, she loved spending time with her family and friends, was active in her church, and participated in various physical fitness activities. With her warm and welcoming personality Gina made friends wherever she went. She will be sorely missed. Remembrances can be expressed at www.Dignitymemorial.com.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Lynn Whaley, her two daughters, Kristin Tate (Seth) and Lauren West (Turner), four grandchildren, Tatum, Reese, Ty and True, her sisters, Debra Floor and Trecia Borgo Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, April 13, at Moon Valley Country Club. As the spouse of a US Army Veteran her ashes will be interned at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of The Valley, www.HOV.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019