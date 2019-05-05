|
Ginneil Rae (Ginny) Horlings
Phoenix - Ginneil Rae (Ginny) Horlings died May 1, 2019 at her home in Phoenix. She had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December, 2018.
Ginny was born in Oakland, California in 1944. Her mother Claire Lallone created her unusual first name as a tribute to Eugene O'Neill, a distant relative. After graduating from San Lorenzo High School, Ginny earned her A.A. degree at Modesto Junior College in 1963. She worked for various California enterprises, including Southern Pacific and the Nature Conservancy, for several years.
Ginny married Bill Kennedy in 1965; the couple welcomed daughters Kelly and Julie in 1966 and 1967 and moved to Berkeley, California shortly thereafter. Ginny thrived in the Bay Area, forming many lifelong friendships. She was, in the words of the daughter of a close friend, the "coolest friend of my Mom."
Ginny's marriage fell apart in the early 70's and in 1979 Ginny married Mark Horlings. With her remarriage, she became stepmother to Mark's daughter Amy. Ginny always made family a top priority, approaching husband and children with patience and a warm smile. In a poem for Mark on a recent anniversary, she concluded:
That thirty-five years has passed quickly,
In the same way as half of my life,
You still mean the world to me, Mark,
And I love being your wife.
In 1986, Ginny returned to school, training to teach elementary students. She earned a B.A. and teaching credential from San Francisco State University at age 48. She taught at elementary schools in Koror, Palau, Blythe, California, Parker, Arizona, and at the Dilkon School on the Navajo Reservation.
Ginny moved to Phoenix in 2001 and taught third grade at the Encanto School in central Phoenix. She retired in 2007. In recent years, she served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for foster children, a classroom volunteer at Encanto School, and a tutor at Sunridge and Guerrero Elementary Schools. She enjoyed backyard birding and tennis with friends from the Phoenix Tennis Center.
Ginny is survived by her husband Mark Horlings; her daughters, Kelly (Ed) Ortega and Julie Gold; her grandchildren, Audrey and Peter Gold; her stepdaughter, Amy Horlings; her sister Pat Arrighi, and her nephew, Travis Johnson.
A Celebration of Ginny's Life will be held at 11 a.m., May 11, at The Chapel at St. Joseph's Hospital, 350 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix AZ 85013. A reception will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019