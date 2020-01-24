|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Giuseppe Savoca
January 5, 1930 -
January 24, 2005
Heavy are our hearts today, memory brings you back once more to the time when you were with us.
We mourn for you in silence; no eyes can see us weep. But many a silent tear is shed while
others are asleep.
Nothing can ever take away the love our hearts hold dear. God knows how much we miss you.
Sunshine passes, shadows fall, love's remembrance outlasts all. And though the years may be many, they are filled with remembrance,
dear father, of you.
With much love,
Your Family
Published in The Arizona Republic on Jan. 24, 2020