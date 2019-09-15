|
|
Gladys E. Desjardins
Youngtown - Our Mother Gladys Desjardins of Youngtown died at 6:09 AM July 16, 2019. She was the sweetest soul we ever knew.
She is survived by children Michel, Tanya, Sonya, and John.
For the record, Mom had Breast Cancer (2001), Cirrhosis (hepatitis 1990's), Alzheimer's (since 2005), Parkinson's-Like Symptoms (FOG Freezing of Gait 2014), and Osteoporosis with Compression Fractures in 2016.
Somehow Mom always kept her Happy-Go-Lucky demeanor and humor, and it carried her for years.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Best Funeral Home Peoria, Sun Sept 22 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019